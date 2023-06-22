Halo Labs (OTCMKTS:WSLFF) Trading Up 10.4%

Halo Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSLFF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 21,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 44,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Halo Labs Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.

About Halo Labs

Westleaf Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, extraction, production, and retail sale of cannabis derivatives in Canada. It operates four retail stores under the Prairies Records name in Saskatchewan and Alberta, as well as an e-commerce operation in Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

