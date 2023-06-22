Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) Shares Gap Up to $7.30

Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.30, but opened at $7.49. Hammerhead Energy shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 13,523 shares.
Separately, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. Riverstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter worth $606,714,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter worth $5,560,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hammerhead Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
