Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.94.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HWC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $42.50 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $38.47 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.25.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $452.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In related news, Director Sonia Perez bought 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at $170,459.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Sonia Perez purchased 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $100,009.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Merritt Lane III purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,837 shares of company stock worth $169,339 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Rating

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.