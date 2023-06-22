Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HL. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 925 ($11.84) to GBX 960 ($12.28) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,073.22 ($13.73).

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

Shares of HL opened at GBX 776.20 ($9.93) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of £3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,535.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 808 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 836.08. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 735.60 ($9.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,023.50 ($13.10).

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

