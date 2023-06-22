Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 925 ($11.84) to GBX 960 ($12.28) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,073.22 ($13.73).

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Down 2.8 %

HL opened at GBX 776.20 ($9.93) on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 735.60 ($9.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,023.50 ($13.10). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 808 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 836.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,535.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.59.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

