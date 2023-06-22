HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,580 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $124.83 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.21, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.