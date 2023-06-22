HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 694 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

VTI stock opened at $217.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.37. The company has a market cap of $299.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

