HC Wainwright Comments on First Mining Gold Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:FF)

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for First Mining Gold in a report released on Tuesday, June 20th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for First Mining Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

FF opened at C$0.18 on Wednesday. First Mining Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.17 and a 12 month high of C$0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$141.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.19.

First Mining Gold ( TSE:FF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

