HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Up 2.5 %

HDB stock opened at $67.84 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $125.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,419,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,791,000 after buying an additional 1,667,336 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,693,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,635 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,012,000 after purchasing an additional 402,245 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 12.9% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,924,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,592,000 after purchasing an additional 562,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.