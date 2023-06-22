Head-To-Head Analysis: Avacta Group (AVCTF) and The Competition

Avacta Group (OTCMKTS:AVCTF – Get Rating) is one of 366 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Avacta Group to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Avacta Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Avacta Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avacta Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Avacta Group Competitors 569 1527 4449 65 2.61

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 109.29%. Given Avacta Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avacta Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avacta Group N/A N/A N/A Avacta Group Competitors -491.03% -63.69% -23.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Avacta Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

26.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avacta Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avacta Group N/A N/A -3,750.00 Avacta Group Competitors $112.25 million -$14.74 million -93.42

Avacta Group’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Avacta Group. Avacta Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Avacta Group peers beat Avacta Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Avacta Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms. The company develops AVA6000, FAPa-activated doxorubicin that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating locally advanced or metastatic-selected solid tumors; AVA3996, a tumor-targeted proteasome inhibitor based on bortezomib; AVA-028-PD-L1 Affimer/ImmunoCytokines; AVA-021 – PD-L1 Affimer/LAG-3 Affimer; and TMAC platform that utilizes the proprietary pre|CISION substrate to provide for the selective release of a drug moiety by FAPa. The company has a collaboration agreement with LG Chem for developing and commercializing LR19128 PD-L1 XT; and collaboration and license agreement with Avacta and Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for developing AFX-001 for solid organ transplant and graft vs host Disease, and AFX-002 for multiple sclerosis. Avacta Group Plc was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Wetherby, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.