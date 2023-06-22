Head to Head Analysis: Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) versus B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC)

Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Rating) and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Wearable Devices and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wearable Devices N/A N/A N/A B.O.S. Better Online Solutions 3.78% 9.85% 5.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Wearable Devices and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wearable Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A B.O.S. Better Online Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wearable Devices and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wearable Devices $45,000.00 356.38 -$6.50 million N/A N/A B.O.S. Better Online Solutions $41.51 million 0.44 $1.28 million $0.28 11.38

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Wearable Devices.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Wearable Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions beats Wearable Devices on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wearable Devices

(Get Rating)

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures. It serves consumer electronics companies, industrial companies, information technology and software solutions providers, software development studios, academia and research universities, and B2C market. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

(Get Rating)

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions. The RFID Division provides hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID systems for libraries. It also develops Warehouse Management System, a data collection solution for logistics management in logistic centers and warehouses; RFID-based systems for tracking inventory in a produce packing house; automatic systems for industrial packing lines; automatic systems to track the production line; and automatic systems to identify and track vehicles for transportation-related settings. In addition, this segment provides maintenance and repair services for data collection equipment, as well as warehouse and on-site service plans; on-site inventory count services in various fields; and asset tagging and counting services for corporate and governmental entities. The Supply Chain Division offers electro-mechanical components, electronics components, communications products, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, and other industries. This segment also provides inventory and quality control management of components entering production lines; and inventory management services for ongoing projects, including warehouse functions. The company markets its products through direct sales and sales agents, as well as through distributors. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.

