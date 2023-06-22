Head-To-Head Comparison: Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) and Caribbean Investment (OTCMKTS:BCBHF)

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) and Caribbean Investment (OTCMKTS:BCBHF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vacasa and Caribbean Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vacasa $1.20 billion 0.22 -$177.90 million ($0.74) -0.79 Caribbean Investment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Caribbean Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vacasa.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vacasa 0 4 2 0 2.33 Caribbean Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vacasa and Caribbean Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Vacasa currently has a consensus price target of $3.36, suggesting a potential upside of 472.89%.

Profitability

This table compares Vacasa and Caribbean Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vacasa -14.50% 18.00% 4.49% Caribbean Investment N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Vacasa shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.8% of Vacasa shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vacasa beats Caribbean Investment on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc. operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon

About Caribbean Investment

Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services and Corporate. The Financial Services segment comprises of banking activities and corporate services. The Corporate segment includes executive management, administrative and general corporate costs. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Leeward, the United Kingdom.

