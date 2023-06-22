Head-To-Head Contrast: Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) vs. MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD)

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Rating) and MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cardio Diagnostics and MyMD Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardio Diagnostics 0 0 1 0 3.00 MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cardio Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 540.00%. Given Cardio Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cardio Diagnostics is more favorable than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardio Diagnostics $950.00 12,760.53 -$4.66 million N/A N/A MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$15.20 million ($0.36) -4.61

This table compares Cardio Diagnostics and MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cardio Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Cardio Diagnostics and MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardio Diagnostics N/A -294.60% -14.83% MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -81.66% -59.00%

Risk & Volatility

Cardio Diagnostics has a beta of -2.06, meaning that its stock price is 306% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.9% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cardio Diagnostics beats MyMD Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardio Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc., an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About MyMD Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the aging and age-related and autoimmune diseases, and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system and its pro-inflammatory cytokines to prevent and treat autoimmune diseases and age-related illnesses, and a Phase 2 clinical trial for sarcopenia, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and rheumatoid arthritis; inflammation related depression and anxiety; and COVID-19-associated depression. It is also developing Supera-CBD, a synthetic analog of cannabidiol for treating epilepsy, pain, and anxiety/depression. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

