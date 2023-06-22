Head to Head Review: American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) vs. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PZAKY)

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PZAKY – Get Rating) and American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen and American Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen N/A N/A N/A C$3.58 2.23 American Financial Group $7.04 billion 1.41 $898.00 million $9.62 12.08

American Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen N/A N/A N/A American Financial Group 11.40% 23.44% 3.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen and American Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen and American Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Financial Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen currently has a consensus target price of C$33.60, indicating a potential upside of 320.00%. American Financial Group has a consensus target price of $158.33, indicating a potential upside of 36.24%. Given Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen is more favorable than American Financial Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.4% of American Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of American Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen pays an annual dividend of C$1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.1%. American Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Financial Group pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American Financial Group has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Summary

American Financial Group beats Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Life Insurance, Individual Life Insurance, Investments, Pension Insurance, Banking, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments. The company offers motor, property, casualty, agricultural, fire, and third-party liability insurance, as well as health, accident, and life insurance. It also provides banking, factoring, medical, hospital, physical therapy, asset management, assistance, leasing, IT, call center, brokerage, and spa services; manages pension and mutual funds; and offers financial and accounting services. In addition, the company is involved in buying, operating, renting, and selling real estate properties; investment activity; and consulting and training, and other monetary intermediation businesses. Further, it engages in the production and sale of radiators and sanitary fittings, bathroom accessories, and fittings; and auxiliary activity associated with insurance and pension funds. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA was founded in 1803 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance. The company sells its property and casualty insurance products through independent insurance agents and brokers. American Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

