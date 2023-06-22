Head to Head Review: Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) vs. Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI – Get Rating) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Exactus and Curaleaf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exactus N/A -3,272.69% -185.29% Curaleaf -28.88% -20.37% -8.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exactus and Curaleaf’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exactus $2.07 million 0.00 -$9.46 million N/A N/A Curaleaf $1.34 billion 1.45 -$370.10 million ($0.54) -5.76

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Exactus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Curaleaf.

0.1% of Exactus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Curaleaf shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.0% of Exactus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Exactus and Curaleaf, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A Curaleaf 0 1 7 0 2.88

Curaleaf has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 221.54%.

Summary

Exactus beats Curaleaf on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exactus

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services including cultivation, processing and retail know-how and back office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements. The company was founded on November 13, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

