Head to Head Review: Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) versus KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Rating) and KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lasertec and KLA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Lasertec alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lasertec 0 0 0 0 N/A KLA 1 7 6 0 2.36

KLA has a consensus price target of $400.53, suggesting a potential downside of 12.25%. Given KLA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KLA is more favorable than Lasertec.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

88.6% of KLA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of KLA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lasertec and KLA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lasertec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KLA $9.21 billion 6.80 $3.32 billion $24.52 18.61

KLA has higher revenue and earnings than Lasertec.

Profitability

This table compares Lasertec and KLA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lasertec N/A N/A N/A KLA 33.01% 167.59% 27.72%

Summary

KLA beats Lasertec on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lasertec

(Get Rating)

Lasertec Corporation engages in development, manufacture, sale, and service of semiconductor-related and flat panel display (FPD)-related systems, and laser microscopes in Japan and internationally. It offers inspection and measurement systems for mask blanks, photomasks, and wafers; FPD photomask inspection systems; laser microscopes, which are used in the areas as semiconductor materials, transparent films, coating materials, inorganic and organic materials, biological samples, metal parts, and plastic components; and lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as NJS Corporation and changed its name to Lasertec Corporation in 1986. Lasertec Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other. The company offers integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing products that comprises wafer inspection and review, and metrology; wafer and substrate defect inspection and metrology; reticle defect inspection and metrology; chemical/materials quality analysis; in situ process management and wafer handling diagnostics for IC and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) manufacturing; software products to provide run-time process control, defect excursion identification, process corrections, and defect classification; and refurbished and remanufactured products. It also provides specialty semiconductor manufacturing, benchtop metrology, surface characterization, and electrical property measurement services for general purpose/ lab applications; etch, plasma dicing, deposition, and other wafer processing technologies and solutions for the semiconductor and microelectronics industry. In addition, the company offers direct imaging, inspection, optical shaping, additive printing, and computer-aided manufacturing and engineering solutions for the PCB market; inspection and electrical testing systems to identify and classify defects, as well as systems to repair defects for the display market; and inspection and metrology systems for quality control and yield improvement in advanced and traditional semiconductor packaging markets. The company was formerly known as KLA-Tencor Corporation and changed its name to KLA Corporation in July 2019. KLA Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.