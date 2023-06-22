Head-To-Head Review: Resona (RSNHF) versus Its Peers

Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Rating) is one of 213 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Resona to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Resona and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Resona N/A N/A 0.05 Resona Competitors $2.79 billion $680.11 million 372.10

Resona’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Resona. Resona is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resona N/A N/A N/A Resona Competitors 37.83% 8.70% 0.76%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Resona and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Resona and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resona 0 1 0 0 2.00 Resona Competitors 984 2755 2730 5 2.27

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 510.76%. Given Resona’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Resona has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.7% of Resona shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Resona pays an annual dividend of $11.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 252.1%. Resona pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 11.8% and pay out 15.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Resona is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Resona rivals beat Resona on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Resona

Resona Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers banking and investment management services. It also offers trust banking, credit guarantee, and retail loans to individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises accounts. In addition, the company engages in the private equity businesses; collection of bills and receivables, factoring, credit card administration, business process outsourcing services, and placement services; and provision of business consulting, business process outsourcing, leasing, and system development services. It serves individuals and corporate customers. Resona Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

