Head-To-Head Survey: QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) vs. Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO)

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) and Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for QUALCOMM and Airspan Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QUALCOMM 1 4 17 0 2.73 Airspan Networks 0 1 0 0 2.00

QUALCOMM presently has a consensus price target of $146.75, indicating a potential upside of 26.77%. Airspan Networks has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,749.00%. Given Airspan Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Airspan Networks is more favorable than QUALCOMM.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

71.5% of QUALCOMM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of QUALCOMM shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.6% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

QUALCOMM has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QUALCOMM and Airspan Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QUALCOMM $44.20 billion 2.92 $12.94 billion $9.33 12.41 Airspan Networks $167.26 million 0.08 -$85.38 million ($1.04) -0.17

QUALCOMM has higher revenue and earnings than Airspan Networks. Airspan Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QUALCOMM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares QUALCOMM and Airspan Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QUALCOMM 25.67% 56.33% 21.03% Airspan Networks -49.55% N/A -58.28%

Summary

QUALCOMM beats Airspan Networks on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, WCDMA, LTE and/or OFDMA-based 5G standards and their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including 5G, artificial intelligence, automotive, consumer, enterprise, cloud, IoT, and extended reality, and investments, including non-marketable equity securities and, to a lesser extent, marketable equity securities, and convertible debt instruments. It also provides development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company also provides software defined radios, broadband access products, and network management software. It serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

