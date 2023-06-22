Head-To-Head Survey: Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) & 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA)

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.8% of Verano shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of Verano shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verano and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verano $879.41 million 1.13 -$269.16 million ($0.84) -3.45 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Verano.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Verano and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verano 0 0 4 0 3.00 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verano presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 279.31%. Given Verano’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Verano is more favorable than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

Risk & Volatility

Verano has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Verano and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verano -30.76% -3.35% -1.93% 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -6.17%

About Verano

(Get Rating)

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. It offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, Savvy, BITS, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

(Get Rating)

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

