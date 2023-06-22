Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) versus Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Head to Head Survey

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Helbiz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Marchex shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Helbiz shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Marchex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Helbiz and Marchex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helbiz -528.22% N/A -223.48% Marchex -21.75% -18.25% -14.37%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helbiz $15.54 million 2.47 -$71.97 million ($2.40) -0.07 Marchex $52.17 million 1.74 -$8.24 million ($0.26) -8.08

This table compares Helbiz and Marchex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Marchex has higher revenue and earnings than Helbiz. Marchex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Helbiz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Helbiz has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marchex has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Helbiz and Marchex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helbiz 0 0 0 0 N/A Marchex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Marchex beats Helbiz on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helbiz

Helbiz, Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. The company is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. Helbiz, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc. operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries. It delivers data insights and incorporates artificial intelligence (AI)-powered functionality that drives insights and solutions to help companies find, engage, and support its customers across voice and text-based communication channels. The company was founded by Russell C. Horowitz, Ethan A. Caldwell, Peter Christothoulou, and John Keister on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

