Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $70.01

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €70.01 ($76.10) and traded as high as €73.28 ($79.65). Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €73.00 ($79.35), with a volume of 569,113 shares trading hands.

HEN3 has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($72.83) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($56.52) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($68.48) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €74.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is €70.01.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

