Horizons Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Horizons Wealth Management cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,645 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Stock Down 1.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.23.

MSFT opened at $333.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $351.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

