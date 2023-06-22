Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HBM. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$10.70 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$9.51.

Shares of HBM opened at C$6.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$8.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.91. The firm has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.01.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

