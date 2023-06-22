Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Humana were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 54.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Price Performance

HUM stock opened at $452.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $435.00 and a one year high of $571.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $507.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.38.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUM. TheStreet raised shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.56.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

