Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Lifted to “Hold” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Price Performance

HSQVY opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average is $16.41. Husqvarna AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HSQVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter.

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna Forest and Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction.

