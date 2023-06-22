Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Upgraded to Buy by Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Husqvarna AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance

HSQVY stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41. Husqvarna AB has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HSQVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter.

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna Forest and Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction.

