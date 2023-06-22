Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Up to $2.30

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.30, but opened at $2.45. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 5,221,074 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUT. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $610.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 4.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 24.75% and a negative net margin of 157.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 15,984 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 448,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,503,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 142,674 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 24,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

