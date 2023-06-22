Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 163 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $183.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 99.58%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

