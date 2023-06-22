HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $13.91

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.91, but opened at $13.00. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 92,217 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.
HUTCHMED Trading Down 9.5 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED
About HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on HUTCHMED from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than HUTCHMED
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.