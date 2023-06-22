HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $13.91

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.91, but opened at $13.00. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 92,217 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

HUTCHMED Trading Down 9.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

About HUTCHMED

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCM. XY Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 12.0% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.