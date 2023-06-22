IAM Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

IAM Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Chevron by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,494,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 17,439.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.8 %

Chevron stock opened at $154.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.94. The company has a market cap of $293.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

