Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €5.20 ($5.65). Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at €5.20 ($5.65), with a volume of 5,600 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Idaho Strategic Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $63.75 million, a P/E ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Idaho Strategic Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:IDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported €0.05 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of (€0.02) (($0.02)) by €0.07 ($0.08). The company had revenue of €3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €3.00 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a negative return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 18.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDR. JW Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 25.1% during the first quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 271,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 54,546 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 8,404.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 18,742 shares in the last quarter. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Idaho Strategic Resources

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold, silver and base metal deposits. It has a portfolio of mineral properties namely: Golden Chest Mine, Murray Gold Belt, Butte Highlands and Central Idaho. The company was founded by Grant Brackebusch on July 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

