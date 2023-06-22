IMI (LON:IMI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,506.74

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,506.74 ($19.28) and traded as high as GBX 1,646 ($21.06). IMI shares last traded at GBX 1,643 ($21.02), with a volume of 263,814 shares changing hands.

IMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,765 ($22.58) to GBX 1,870 ($23.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,655 ($21.18) to GBX 1,800 ($23.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,900 ($24.31) to GBX 2,000 ($25.59) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,603.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,506.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of £4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,888.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

