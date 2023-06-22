ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.29.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $9.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 0.89. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $19.71.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 135.94% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

