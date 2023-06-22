Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.35. 413,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 691,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.
The firm has a market cap of $56.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54.
Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Imperial Petroleum had a return on equity of 71.24% and a net margin of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $65.42 million for the quarter.
Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.
