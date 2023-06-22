Imperium Technology Group (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Trading 3.4% Higher

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Rating) traded up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 0.53 and last traded at 0.51. 2,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 15,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.50.

Imperium Technology Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is 0.50 and its 200 day moving average is 0.61.

Imperium Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperium Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the online gaming, cloud computing and data storage, Esports, property investment, and money lending businesses; and provision of household products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, East and South Asia, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperium Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperium Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.