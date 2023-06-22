Inchcape (LON:INCH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INCH. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,085 ($13.88) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,290 ($16.51) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,067.20 ($13.66).

Inchcape Stock Performance

LON INCH opened at GBX 771 ($9.87) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,423.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.66. Inchcape has a twelve month low of GBX 666.50 ($8.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,086.62 ($13.90). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 781.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 831.72.

Insider Activity

About Inchcape

In other Inchcape news, insider Byron Elmer Grote acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 724 ($9.26) per share, with a total value of £108,600 ($138,963.53). Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Featured Stories

