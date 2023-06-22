Independence Bank of Kentucky Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.7% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,749,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,671,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,299 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 226,281,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,400,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Price Performance

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

Shares of AAPL opened at $183.96 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $186.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

