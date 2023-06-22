Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGRGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.40.

INGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

In related news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $128,261.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,032.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ingredion news, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $128,261.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,032.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,910 shares of company stock worth $842,394 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 3,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,667,220,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $103.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.32. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGRGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.34%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

