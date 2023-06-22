Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) Trading Down 1.9%

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. 8,121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 61,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

