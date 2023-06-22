Integral Ad Science (IAS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ: IAS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 6/14/2023 – Integral Ad Science had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $23.00.
- 6/14/2023 – Integral Ad Science had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $23.00.
- 6/14/2023 – Integral Ad Science had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $20.00.
- 6/6/2023 – Integral Ad Science is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2023 – Integral Ad Science had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $20.00.
- 5/5/2023 – Integral Ad Science had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $17.00.
- 4/24/2023 – Integral Ad Science had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $19.00.
Integral Ad Science Price Performance
Shares of IAS stock opened at $17.53 on Thursday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.30 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13.
Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $106.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Integral Ad Science
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 77.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after buying an additional 2,070,907 shares in the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,790,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,250,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 1,880.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 598,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 568,221 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on Integral Ad Science from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than Integral Ad Science
Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.