Integral Ad Science (IAS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ: IAS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/14/2023 – Integral Ad Science had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $23.00.

6/14/2023 – Integral Ad Science had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $23.00.

6/14/2023 – Integral Ad Science had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $20.00.

6/6/2023 – Integral Ad Science is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2023 – Integral Ad Science had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $20.00.

5/5/2023 – Integral Ad Science had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $17.00.

4/24/2023 – Integral Ad Science had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $19.00.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

Shares of IAS stock opened at $17.53 on Thursday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.30 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $106.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,220,000 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $94,638,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,975,818.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $94,638,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,975,818.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $475,066.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,260.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,895,505 shares of company stock valued at $269,706,168 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 77.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after buying an additional 2,070,907 shares in the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,790,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,250,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 1,880.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 598,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 568,221 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

