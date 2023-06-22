InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5,351.67

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,351.67 ($68.48) and traded as high as GBX 5,444.80 ($69.67). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 5,358 ($68.56), with a volume of 475,632 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IHG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($76.78) to GBX 6,200 ($79.33) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,850 ($74.86) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,836.67 ($74.69).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,435.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,351.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,208.38, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity at InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Graham Allan purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,370 ($68.71) per share, with a total value of £16,110 ($20,614.20). In related news, insider Daniela Barone Soares purchased 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,428 ($69.46) per share, with a total value of £8,142 ($10,418.43). Also, insider Graham Allan bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($68.71) per share, with a total value of £16,110 ($20,614.20). 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.