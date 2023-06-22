Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) and Digipath (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Financial Contrast

Digipath (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) and Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Digipath and Intertek Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Digipath alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digipath 0 0 0 0 N/A Intertek Group 1 6 2 0 2.11

Intertek Group has a consensus target price of $4,700.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8,433.97%. Given Intertek Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intertek Group is more favorable than Digipath.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digipath $2.70 million 0.19 -$2.06 million ($0.02) -0.30 Intertek Group $3.95 billion 2.25 $357.30 million N/A N/A

This table compares Digipath and Intertek Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Intertek Group has higher revenue and earnings than Digipath.

Risk & Volatility

Digipath has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intertek Group has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Digipath and Intertek Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digipath -73.57% N/A -122.08% Intertek Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Intertek Group beats Digipath on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digipath

(Get Rating)

Digipath, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis and hemp lab testing services in Las Vegas and Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides testing, cannabis education and training, and cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. In addition, the company operates as a testing laboratory facility for cannabis, cannabis infused products, hemp, and other botanical nutraceuticals to serve growers, dispensaries, caregivers, producers, patients, and end users of cannabis and botanical products. Further, its labs screens medicinal and recreational cannabis for harmful contaminants, including residual solvents; moisture; water activity; visual inspection; pesticides; heavy metals, such as mercury, arsenic, lead, cadmium, chromium, and nickel; biological toxins comprising aflatoxin and ocratoxins; and microbial contaminants consisting of E. coli, salmonella, coliforms, aspergillus, gram negative bacteria, total aerobic bacteria, and mold and yeast. Digipath, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Intertek Group

(Get Rating)

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment consists of business lines that are focused on ensuring the quality and safety of physical components and products, as well minimizing risk through assessing the operating process and quality management systems of its customers. The Trade segment covers differing services which reflect the breadth of its testing, inspection and certification (ATIC) offering, but the services provided are similar in nature, and include analytical assessment, inspection, and technical services that are delivered to the customers through issuing certificates or reports. The Resources segment includes similar services across its range of total quality assurance solutions to the oil, gas, nuclear, power, and minerals industries. The company was founded by Caleb Brett in 1885 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Digipath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digipath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.