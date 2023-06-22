Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Share Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $66.92

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $66.92 and traded as high as $67.36. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $67.27, with a volume of 3,104 shares changing hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,150,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

