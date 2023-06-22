iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Position Increased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 373.1% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $99.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $109.01.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

