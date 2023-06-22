iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $132.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.08.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

