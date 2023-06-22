iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 47,009 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $71.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $75.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.