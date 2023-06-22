iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after buying an additional 84,666,098 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,357,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,682,000 after buying an additional 55,286 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,105,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,147,000 after buying an additional 252,607 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,055,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,886,000 after buying an additional 35,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,343,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,837,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $107.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $116.73.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

