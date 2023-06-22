iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $73.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.