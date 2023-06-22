iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IJT opened at $113.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.80 and a 200-day moving average of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $123.84.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.3029 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.