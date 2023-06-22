JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down to $39.85

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.85, but opened at $38.04. JD.com shares last traded at $36.87, with a volume of 5,824,530 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. HSBC dropped their price target on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on JD.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.
JD.com Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in JD.com by 130.1% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,824,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $167,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,550 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of JD.com by 461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,463,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,813 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $110,942,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth $56,120,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $70,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.
Featured Stories
