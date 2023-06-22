JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down to $39.85

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.85, but opened at $38.04. JD.com shares last traded at $36.87, with a volume of 5,824,530 shares traded.

JD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. HSBC dropped their price target on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on JD.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.45.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 1.87%. Research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in JD.com by 130.1% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,824,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $167,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,550 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of JD.com by 461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,463,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,813 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $110,942,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth $56,120,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $70,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

